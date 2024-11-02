Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $112.39 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

