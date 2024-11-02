Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $439.70 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.45 or 0.03595991 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00034754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06376392 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $20,256,251.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

