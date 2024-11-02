Oceanside Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.