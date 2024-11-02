Oceanside Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.84 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

