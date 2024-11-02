Oceanside Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Oceanside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,313 shares during the quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 374Water worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 396,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in 374Water during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 374Water by 26.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWO opened at $1.45 on Friday. 374Water Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at 374Water

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,666,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,669,165.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About 374Water

(Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.