Oliver C. Gloe Sells 10,216 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,626.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Latham Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SWIM stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
