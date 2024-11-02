Oliver C. Gloe Sells 10,216 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,626.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,930 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

