OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.91% of OmniAb worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,722,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,038 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 12.5% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 64.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 5.6% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 792,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OABI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

OmniAb Stock Up 2.2 %

OABI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 396,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.13. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 287.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.