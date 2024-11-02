Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $22.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.10. 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.56. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,446,000 after buying an additional 65,472 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,670,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,769 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 535,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

