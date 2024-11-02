Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Upgraded by Desjardins to Moderate Buy Rating

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.56.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. In other news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,457 in the last three months. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

