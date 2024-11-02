Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.980-2.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 billion-$15.5 billion.
Otsuka Price Performance
OTSKY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,105. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.
Otsuka Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.