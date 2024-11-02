P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Enovix makes up about 2.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Enovix worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 63.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 47.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Enovix by 161.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 204,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,965. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

