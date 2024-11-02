Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $41.94 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.72 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

