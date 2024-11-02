Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 253.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 35.5% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 75,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 428.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 509,487 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

