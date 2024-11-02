PARSIQ One Day Trading Volume Hits $514,951.30 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $514,951.30 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

