Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

