Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,777.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,541 shares of company stock worth $77,406. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

