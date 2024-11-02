PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 3,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

PetroChina Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

About PetroChina

(Get Free Report)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.