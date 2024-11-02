PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Purchased by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of CacheTech Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CacheTech Inc. owned 3.16% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

