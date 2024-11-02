Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 3,992 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 627,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

