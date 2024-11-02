Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $186.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.