Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,448 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

