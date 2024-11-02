Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $32.66 million and approximately $66,584.34 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00031730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

