Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (PIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 22nd

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

PIF stock opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.50. The stock has a market cap of C$255.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$14.14.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.50 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.6481187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.



Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

