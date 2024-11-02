Polymesh (POLYX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $111.73 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 5% against the dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $111.73 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,103,053,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,102,743,623.256133 with 900,368,134.776588 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.22023379 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,078,075.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

