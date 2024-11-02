PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares trading hands.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $408.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

