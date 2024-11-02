Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. 29,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.
About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.