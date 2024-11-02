PPL (NYSE:PPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PPL updated its FY24 guidance to $1.67-1.73 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.
PPL Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 5,959,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,602. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
