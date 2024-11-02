PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSK. TD Securities dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.80.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$27.22 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram bought 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

