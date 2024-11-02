Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 1,666 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 686,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after purchasing an additional 358,305 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 278,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $137.38 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

