Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 190,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,675 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.