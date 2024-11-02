Principal Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,628 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 65,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $428.48 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.