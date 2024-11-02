Private Management Group Inc. Has $25.69 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 2,380,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.