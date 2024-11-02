Private Management Group Inc. Has $29.83 Million Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of Park-Ohio worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 79.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Park-Ohio by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 26,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,624. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

