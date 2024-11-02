Private Management Group Inc. Has $33.26 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,208 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for about 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $33,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 706.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 389,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

