Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

