Prom (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.35 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00008020 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $101.63 million and $5.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,444.18 or 1.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00055234 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.63849779 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $19,832,847.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.