Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Cap of $104.80 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00007861 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $104.80 million and $2.09 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

