ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRFree Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Shares of PRQR opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.17% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 236,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

