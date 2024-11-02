ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PRQR opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.17% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProQR Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.