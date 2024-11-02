ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.17% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 236,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

