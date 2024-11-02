PROS (NYSE:PRO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of PRO opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. PROS has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

