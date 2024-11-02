PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $31.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PROS

PROS Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of PROS stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $992.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. PROS’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 27.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.