ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stake Reduced by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,448 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 10.0% of CacheTech Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CacheTech Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $46,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

