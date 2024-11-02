Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Down 17.4% – What’s Next?

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 1,779,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 564,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.28 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.62.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

