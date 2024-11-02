QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0019

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. QUASA has a market cap of $157,386.12 and $194.95 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,412.85 or 1.00010702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000733 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00189526 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $209.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

