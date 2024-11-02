Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Posts Earnings Results

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.55.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.