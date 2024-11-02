Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Posts Earnings Results

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.21%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.55.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
