Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Performance
BATS RTAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.
Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.