Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS RTAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

