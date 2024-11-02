Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS RTRE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84.

Featured Articles

