Realta Investment Advisors Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Valero Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

