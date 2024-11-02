Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,195 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Block were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Block by 76.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Block by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after buying an additional 601,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Block Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. 5,643,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.