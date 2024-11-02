Realta Investment Advisors Sells 2,296 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $330,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COIN stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $182.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,443,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,448,441. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

