Realta Investment Advisors Sells 32,949 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,949 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,163,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

